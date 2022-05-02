Brokerages Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings. DURECT also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 600.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 274.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 39.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 502,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.45 on Friday. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

