Brokerages Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.47). Glaukos reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 147.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

GKOS opened at $47.29 on Monday. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Glaukos by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

