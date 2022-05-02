Brokerages Anticipate Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will announce $92.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.51 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $76.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $368.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $384.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $410.70 million, with estimates ranging from $404.26 million to $417.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 472,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 305,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

