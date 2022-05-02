Brokerages Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of HBI opened at $13.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015,438 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after purchasing an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,067,000 after purchasing an additional 271,768 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 253,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

