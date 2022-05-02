Brokerages Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) will report sales of $300.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.40 million. Ichor posted sales of $264.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

ICHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ichor from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Ichor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ichor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICHR opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $833.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ichor has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $58.75.

About Ichor (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.