Brokerages Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $871.48 Million

Brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $871.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $874.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $866.90 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $804.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.26 EPS.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,449.25.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,277.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,356.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,462.75. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,225.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

