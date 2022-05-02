Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.33. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 170%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLNT opened at $80.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 153.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.09.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

