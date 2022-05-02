Brokerages Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Announce $9.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $9.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.93 and the highest is $10.09. Quidel reported earnings of $4.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $16.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 516.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 21.0% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,686. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.20.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.