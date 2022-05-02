Brokerages Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. Select Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,279,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,890,000 after buying an additional 76,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 1,113,999 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $7,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 77,289 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTTR opened at $7.76 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $839.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

