Brokerages Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.16). Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.34). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 99,027 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 954.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.