Brokerages Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.34. Travel + Leisure reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 9.98%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE TNL opened at $55.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.71. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

