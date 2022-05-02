Brokerages Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will post $21.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $22.40 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $20.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $87.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $90.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $92.40 million, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $95.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNEB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.36. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 256.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 40,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,274,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.