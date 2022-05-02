Brokerages Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.14). Adient reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 385.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Adient in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Adient by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADNT opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Adient has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

