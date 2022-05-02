Brokerages Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) will report sales of $41.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $43.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $198.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $238.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $364.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share.

ASPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ASPS opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.58. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 5,000 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.