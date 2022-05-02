Brokerages Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 million to $20.50 million. AnaptysBio posted sales of $11.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $34.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.85 million to $87.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $86.42 million, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $291.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($3.41). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 3.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 3.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $23.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.12.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

