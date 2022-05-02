Brokerages Expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Announce -$0.78 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Atreca posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

BCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atreca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

BCEL opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78. Atreca has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Atreca by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Atreca by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atreca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

