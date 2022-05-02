Brokerages Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will report sales of $100.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.02 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $89.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $407.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.07 million to $413.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $422.22 million, with estimates ranging from $406.18 million to $438.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Net Lease.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 317.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $14.03 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -761.87%.

About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.