Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.70. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $99.37 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $88.28 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 in the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

