Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Interface also posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TILE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 30.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 103,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 22.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth $39,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

TILE stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $12.55. 5,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,630. Interface has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

