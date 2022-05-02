Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $852.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will post $852.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $830.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $900.00 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $607.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.92.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $160.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

