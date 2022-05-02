Brokerages Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries also reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

LYTS opened at $7.19 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 27,982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in LSI Industries by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 44,919 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in LSI Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

