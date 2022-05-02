Brokerages Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.19 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $11.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $12.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $12.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $141.06 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

