Brokerages Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. PayPal posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $6.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.81. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

