Brokerages Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Rattler Midstream posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 24.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 71,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 40.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth about $1,263,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

