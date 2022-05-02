Brokerages Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.25 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 214,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,411. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $64.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.84.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $77,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $136,137.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $3,031,585 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 71.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.