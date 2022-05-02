Brokerages Expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.85. Seagate Technology also posted earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

