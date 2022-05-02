Brokerages Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Sotera Health reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

NYSE SHC opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.32. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

