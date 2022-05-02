Brokerages Expect Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) will post sales of $180.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.96 million and the highest is $185.73 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full-year sales of $746.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $736.50 million to $762.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $898.08 million, with estimates ranging from $878.38 million to $927.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sportradar Group.

SRAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065,093 shares in the last quarter. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $180,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $69,692,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $45,260,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

