Brokerages Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. The Shyft Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.86. 386,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,392. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

