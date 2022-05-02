Brokerages Expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95. TotalEnergies posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $12.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $12.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 7.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($61.29) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

