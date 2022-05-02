Brokerages Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Announce $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.79. UMB Financial reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.18. 594,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.66. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

