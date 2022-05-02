Brokerages Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

UAA opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.26. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

