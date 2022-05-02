Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Upwork posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. 1,486,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,804. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. Upwork has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

