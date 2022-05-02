Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.07. WestRock reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 13.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

