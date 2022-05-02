Brokerages Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.07. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $34.82.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

