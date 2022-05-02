Brokerages Set ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Target Price at $48.42

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACLLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS ACLLF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

