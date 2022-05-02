Brokerages Set CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Target Price at $12.67

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

CECE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $100,114. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.3% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 158,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CECO Environmental by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 14,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

