Brokerages Set Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target at $12.33

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

ENRFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC cut their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.