Brokerages Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target at $20.20

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

In related news, Director Claude Demby acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randall B. Gonzales purchased 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.