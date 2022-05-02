Brokerages Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target at C$109.43

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$109.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRT.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities upgraded Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN traded down C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$95.00. 9,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,216. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$78.60 and a 12-month high of C$105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 4.77.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

