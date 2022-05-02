Brokerages Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) PT at C$62.57

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.57.

HDI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$32.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.00. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$28.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.58. The firm has a market cap of C$770.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$649.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$604.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.0199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.