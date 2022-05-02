Brokerages Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) PT at C$62.57

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.57.
HDI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$32.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.00. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$28.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.58. The firm has a market cap of C$770.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
