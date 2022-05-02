Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Target Price at $35.60

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.86.

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.5% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $5,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

HP opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

