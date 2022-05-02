Brokerages Set Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Target Price at C$51.86

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.86.

HCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$630,840.

TSE:HCG opened at C$32.04 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$30.75 and a 1-year high of C$46.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$134.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.00 million. Research analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

About Home Capital Group (Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.