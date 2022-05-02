Brokerages Set Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) PT at $2.92

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIDE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Lordstown Motors news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 70,863 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 142,902 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $2.18 on Friday. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

