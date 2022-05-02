Brokerages Set Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) PT at $2,802.00

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSMMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($38.43) to GBX 2,650 ($33.78) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($45.63) to GBX 2,830 ($36.07) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,268 ($41.65) to GBX 2,897 ($36.92) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($41.42) to GBX 2,900 ($36.96) in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

PSMMY stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $95.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $3.2842 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

