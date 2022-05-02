Brokerages Set Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Target Price at $107.00

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cheuvreux raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 134 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Nordea Equity Research raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 99 in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.27%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

