Brokerages Set Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Target Price at $107.00

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cheuvreux raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 134 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Nordea Equity Research raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 99 in a report on Thursday.
OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.
