Brokerages Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) PT at $177.53

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 52,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 20.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $6,369,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.0% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSM stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.97.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

