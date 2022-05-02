Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) PT at $139.53

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after purchasing an additional 255,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after purchasing an additional 188,420 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM opened at $117.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

