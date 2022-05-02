Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $14.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $14.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $16.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $73.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,823.30.

AMZN stock opened at $2,485.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,432.50 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,056.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,226.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

