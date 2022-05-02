Brokers Issue Forecasts for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

NYSE:ADM opened at $89.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $23,831,476. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,362.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,604.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 158,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,599 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

